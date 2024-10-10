BJP’s shocking win in Haryana

The assembly election results of Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana have shown that the ruling BJP remains a force in the country. Even though the National Conference and Congress won J&K, the BJP shocked everyone including pollsters by returning to power in Haryana consecutively for the third time. Everyone thought the saffron party was losing Haryana but it gave its best-ever performance in the state by winning 48 seats. For Congress the result is shocking and its effect will be badly felt by the party. After performing reasonably well in the 2024 general election, a sense of arrogance seems to have crept into Congress.

This idea that they are the natural replacement of the BJP and anyhow will be voted back to power by the people is absurd and harmful to the party. Even though Congress improved its voting percentage in Haryana, it was not enough to defeat the BJP. They should not take people for granted and work hard to win their hearts. Also, Congress did not take the smaller INDIA alliance party into confidence while contesting in Haryana. This also fragmented votes hurting the Congress. In the coming election, they will have to mend ways if they want to defeat the ruling BJP which will not be easy.