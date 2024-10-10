NEIAFMR highlights Ayush ministry activities

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 9 Oct: Northeastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR, Pasighat under ministry of Ayush, has disclosed major achievements and initiatives taken by the ministry regarding development of Ayushman Arogya Mandir and organization of geriatric health camps within one hundred target days.

Briefing the media here on Wednesday, NEIAFMR director Dr. Robinda Teron said the ministry officials instructed heads of institutions (under Ayush) to disseminate ministry’s achievements and public welfare initiatives at their levels for public information.

Dr. Teron, accompanied by Ayurvedic medical officer Dr. Imlikumba and botanist Amol Bauri of the institution, disclosed that the ministry convened a review meeting to incorporate Ayurvedic packages under the Ayush-man Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)

and under it 170 packages have been finalized, with the potential to increase this number based on requirements.

Referring to disclosures made by union minister of state for Ayush (independent charge) Prataprao Jadhav, which was covered by Press Information Bureau last month, Dr. Teron said, “the ministry has made remarkable progress in promoting traditional Indian systems of medicine and strengthening Ayush in the field of international cooperation during its first 100 days.”

As per information, Ayush Ministry has made a ‘donor agreement’ with WHO on 31 July this year, to enhance global cooperation in integrating Ayush systems into healthcare and emphasize evidence-based traditional medicine. Further, MoUs have been made with Vietnam and Malaysia in the field of traditional medicine. The MoU with Vietnam focuses on collaboration in medicinal plants, while the agreement with Malaysia advances research and knowledge exchange in Ayurveda. Moreover, an Ayurveda Chair has also been established at the University Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) as part of this collaboration.

To strengthen traditional medicine, the ministry signed another MoU between the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy (PCIM&H) and the ‘Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission’ to implement the “One Herb, One Standard” initiative. It aims to improve the quality and safety of herbal medicines, aligning them with global health standards.

Other achievements of the ministry during the period include plans to open special medical stores at the tehsil level and certification of Ayushman Arogya Mandir to 1,005 centers. The certification was made by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH).

Besides the achievements, the Ayush ministry has taken up a number of major initiatives such as “Har Ghar AyurYog” campaign, organization of geriatric health camps, establishment of Centers of Excellence in Ayush, inclusion of Ayush packages in AB-PMJAY, and massive Swachhata Campaign across the country during the targeted period.