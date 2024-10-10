Capital police arrest serial molester

ITANAGAR, 9 Oct: Capital Police arrested a 37-year-old man, a native of Nuna Camp, Dirang in West Kameng district, in connection with a molestation case involving a 14-year-old girl. The case was reported at the Women Police Station here.

The incident, which had occurred on 7 September this year, was initially reported by the brother of the minor victim.

According to the report, the victim was on her way to school when the accused, under the pretext of offering her a lift on his scooter, allegedly molested her.

However, the victim managed to escape by jumping off the moving vehicle.

The same individual later followed her to her rented apartment and was seen loitering around the premises on multiple occasions.

The police acted swiftly in identifying and arresting the suspect.

Further investigation revealed that the accused had similarly targeted multiple other school children and college girl residing in Itanagar.

The investigation, led by the Women Police Station here under the leadership of OC Inspector Rina Sonam and IO of the case Inspector Nich Rupa uncovered seven additional victims through outreach efforts under the ‘Police Ajin’ initiative.

“This brings the total number of victims to eight-four from Ganga Village Higher Secondary School and four from Don Bosco College, Itanagar,” the capital police said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the offenses. He is presently in judicial custody.

Capital superintendent of police Rohit Rajbir Singh commended the dedication and efforts of the investigation team for not only arresting the serial molester but also for their efforts in identifying several other victims.

“Capital police remains committed to ensuring justice and creating a safe environment for women and children,” the SP added.