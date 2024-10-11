Flying squad seizes tobacco products

BOMDILA, 10 Oct: The anti-tobacco flying squad of the Singchung-Tenga block in West Kameng district seized a significant quantity of various tobacco products from shops operating within 100 yards of educational institutions during an unannounced inspection in the Sinchung township and the Tenga market on Thursday.

The shopkeepers who violated the Cigarettes & Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, were fined, and the seized tobacco products were disposed of under the direction of the Singchung CO Pobing Gyati.

The inspection was part of the Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign (TFYC) 2.0, which started on 24 September and will end on 23 November. The DTC aims to conduct 16 enforcement drives as part of the TFYC 2.0 initiative.

Led by Gyati, the squad included DTC DPO Dr SK Thongon, SMO Dr T Droima, Rupa PS SI Nikam and his team, and officials from the Bomdila DMO and the Singchung PHC. (DIPRO)