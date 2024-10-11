APWWS celebrates 45th foundation day

Offspring of non-APST fathers should not be given APST mothers’ surname: Pul

PAPU NALLAH, 10 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) celebrated its 45th foundation day at the Dree ground here on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, APWWS president Kani Nada Maling recalled the years from 1970 when the society was formally registered, and it status as a pan-Arunachal entity that works for the welfare of women.

“We live in an inclusive society and truly believe and honour gender equality in all aspects. We don’t only work for women; we work for the rights of the children as well,” Maling said.

Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul, who was present as a guest, spoke on the issue of children of non-APST fathers and APST mothers adopting their maternal surnames, and stressed that “this issue should be taken into serious consideration.”

“We should ensure that no woman marrying a non-APST man should allow her child or children to be included into APST category by using the mother’s surname,” she said.

Chief adviser to the APWWS (CEC), Kenyir Ringu, said that, as one of the founding members, she was happy to see the growth of the APWWS. She recalled the contributions of the founding general secretary, Lomte Riba, during the organisation’s nascent stage.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with the APWWS, organised a legal awareness camp at the venue mark the 45th foundation day of the APWWS.

The participants were provided with free marriage registration and counselling, and sensitised to the entitlements and benefits provided under various mandated schemes of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), other welfare schemes of the government, and women-related laws.

“IEC materials/brochures were also distributed for visual and easy understanding of the schemes to ensure that justice is accessed by all,” the APSLSA informed in a release.

Thirty-one couples registered their marriage during the camp, while about 100 others, mostly women, benefitted from the awareness programme, it said.

The NALSA theme song, ‘Ek Mutthi Aasman’, was screened during the programme, it said.

The Koloriang (Kurung Kumey) unit of the APWWS organised a 6-km-long women’s marathon with the theme ‘Run for drugs-free society, run for strength’ to mark the celebration of the APWWS foundation day.

Among others, Kurung Kumey SP Bomken Basar and APWWS Koloriang branch advisor Bengia Kakum attended the event.