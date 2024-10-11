Workshop on research & publication ethics ends

ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: The four-day international workshop on ‘Research and publication ethics’, organised by Himalayan University (HU) through virtual mode concluded on Thursday.

About 380 participants from different institutions, universities and colleges across India and abroad participated in the workshop and benefitted by updating their knowledge of research and publication ethics.

The participants also gave feedback about the workshop and commended the organising team of the HU. They requested the HU to organise such programmes in the future also.

Addressing the valedictory function, HU Vice-Chancellor Prof Venugopal Rao emphasised the role of research and publications ethics in academicians’ life.

HU Registrar Prof Vijay Tripathi also spoke.