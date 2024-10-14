Governor adopts TB patients

ITANAGAR, 13 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik has adopted two TB patients each from Kamle and Upper Subansiri districts as part of the Ni-Kshay Mitra initiative under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

He has already adopted two patients each from other districts also.

The governor appealed to the people, especially the elected representatives, community leaders, NGOs, self-help groups, business houses and generous individuals to “step forward and become Ni-Kshay Mitras.”

He said that, while TB treatment in India is largely provided free of cost through government health services, “Ni-Kshay Mitras play a crucial role in filling gaps related to nutrition and patient support, ensuring comprehensive care for those affected.”

Parnaik said that the Ni-Kshay Mitra programme allows individuals, organisations, institutions, and even corporate entities to adopt TB patients, offering them supplementary nutritional support during treatment.

He highlighted that many TB patients discontinue their treatment due to its long duration, but with the support of a Ni-Kshay Mitra, they receive not only nutritional aid but also moral and emotional encouragement to complete their treatment.

“This is crucial to prevent the development of drug-resistant TB,” he said, and stressed the importance of a community-based approach to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding the disease. (Raj Bhavan)