APLS opens Upper Subansiri dist branch

DAPORIJO, 13 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) General Secretary Mukuk Pathak inaugurated the Upper Subansiri district branch of the APLS at the circuit house here on Saturday, in the presence of MLA Taniya Soki and legendary singer Takio Soki.

This is the 16 branch of the APLS. Its motto is ‘Start writing, keep writing’.

The MLA and Pathak both promised to help the branch in their respective capacities.

The executive members of the APLS branch recited their poems to mark the occasion. Several students from different schools also attended the event and many recited their self-composed short stories and poems.

Recommendation certificates were later distributed to the students.

The first members of the Upper Subansiri APLS branch are Lardik Kere (president), Tame Sumpi (vice-president), Dular Dujom (general secretary), Tolum Chumchum (assistant general secretary), Kakum Maro (convener), Tado Rebi (co-convener), Yassam Dulom (treasurer), Namrishno Giamo Aying (literary secretary), and Shri Ram Nilling (publicity & information secretary).