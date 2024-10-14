LDSU condemns firing incident in residential area

ITANAGAR, 13 Oct: The Longding District Students’ Union (LDSU) has condemned the firing incident between Indian security forces (ISF) and underground elements in the residential area of Pongchau village in Longding district on 11 October.

“This event poses a significant threat to the safety of the local residents and raises serious concerns over the conduct of those entrusted with their protection. While it is the duty of the security forces to ensure the safety and security of our communities, it is equally imperative that they exercise restraint and caution, ensuring that their actions do not jeopardize innocent lives,” the union stated in a release.

It also claimed to have received reports that “an innocent villager, who was coerced into serving as a porter by underground elements, was subjected to severe mistreatment by ISF personnel.”

Acts of violence against civilians, particularly those who are victims of coercion, are wholly unacceptable, the union said, adding that such actions undermine the principles of duty and honour that the armed forces are sworn to uphold.

It said that such “irresponsible actions by certain members of the ISF” not only erode public trust but also contribute to the worsening of an already tense situation in the region.

In order to prevent further incidents and to protect the lives and rights of the civilians, the LSDU urged the authorities of the security forces to “review and enforce more stringent protocols in the operational areas to ensure that such incidents do not recur.”

“We also appeal to the home department and the state government to take immediate necessary actions to ensure the safety of the communities in Longding district and create an atmosphere conducive to peace and progress,” it said.

The LDSU urged the security forces to focus on preventing the infiltration of underground elements and drug traffickers at the border, “rather than targeting civilians who are coerced into compliance out of fear.”

“This incident, which put civilians’ lives in danger, raises serious questions about border security and the effectiveness of preventive measures. Instead of blaming innocent civilians, who are often forced to comply under duress, we call for a thorough review of border security operations,” the LDSU said, adding that it is imperative to make Longding a safe and peaceful place for civilians.