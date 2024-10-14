Multispecialty health camp held

TIRBIN, 13 Oct: As many as 3,150 patients from Tirbin and nearby areas benefitted from a multispecialty health camp organised here in Leparada district from 10 to 12 of this month.

The camp was an initiative of Basar MLA Nyabi Dirchi, in collaboration with the TRIHMS, the District Health Society, the State Cancer Society, the Siang Health Mission, and the GRK Society. It was inaugurated by Health Minister Biyuram Wahge along with SJETA Minister Kento Jini.

A laparoscopic tubal ligation camp was held on 10 October, wherein 29 tubectomies were done.

Doctors from the TRIHMS, BPGH Pasighat, and the Leparada district hospital, specialising in the fields of cardiology, orthopaedics, surgery, medicine, paediatrics, gynaecology, dermatology, ENT, ophthalmology, oncology, etc, conduced the camp.

The doctors provided 94 echocardiography, 459 ultrasonography, 385 endoscopy, 107 ECG, 172 laboratory investigations, 206 tooth extractions, 14 tooth fillings, 10 minor orthopaedic and surgical procedures, and 300 free spectacles, besides free medicines to the needy patients.

First aid training during various emergency situations was imparted to 21 volunteers of the area by doctors of the TRIHMS’ emergency medicine & trauma department. Wheelchairs, crutches and walking sticks were also provided to amputees and patients with musculoskeletal defects.

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini and New Delhi-based RML Hospital’s organ transplant surgeon Dr Arun Kapur also attended the camp.