Arunachal taekwondo team leaves for national c’ship

NAHARLAGUN, 14 Oct: Twenty-seven taekwondo athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, accompanied by their coaches and manager, left here on Monday for Pondicherry to participate in the 40th National Senior Kyorugi and the 13th National Poomsae Taekwondo Championship, scheduled to be held there from 17 to 19 October.

Kayang Darang and Ranjit Biswakarma are the Kyorugi and Poomsae coaches, respectively, while Jina Yangfo is the team manager.

Borik Pamo and Badal Das will also be representing the state in the prestigious event as officials.

Arunachal Taekwondo Association general secretary Likha Robin was present at the Harmuty train station to see off the team.

The championship is being organised by the Puducherry Taekwondo Sports Association, under the aegis of the Taekwondo Federation of India, and is sponsored by the union sports and youth affairs ministry.