BJPMM remembers Dr Kalam on birth anniv

ITANAGAR, 15 Oct: The state unit of the BJP Minority Morcha (BJPMM) celebrated the 93rd birth anniversary of former president, late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, at the state BJP headquarters here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, state BJPMM president Sambhu Siongju highlighted the biography of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. State BJP secretary Taring Tiri said that Dr APJ Abdul Kalam sacrificed his life for the nation. He also highlighted various contributions and achievements of Dr Kalam in the field of missile technology and nuclear weapons programme.

State BJPMM vice-president Tagin Siga and state BJPMM general secretary Gora Lotak also spoke.

Earlier, the rank and file of the party paid tributes to Dr Kalam.