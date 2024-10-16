Multispecialty health camp organised

TIRBIN, 15 Oct: The Assam Electronics Development Corporation (AMTRON) Ltd, in collaboration with the Tomo Riba Institute of Health& Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), organised a ‘multispecialty mega health camp’ at the PHC here in Leparada district on Tuesday.

The camp featured advanced medical technologies, including a 3D foot scanner, a 3D dental scanner, and a mobile ECG, ensuring accurate and efficient diagnosis.

“The partnership between the AMTRON and the TRIHMS underscores their shared commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and outcomes in underserved regions. By leveraging their expertise and resources, they were able to deliver high-quality medical care to the local population,” the AMTRON stated in a release.

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini and Dr MingamPertin from the TRIHMS played crucial roles in organising the camp, it said.