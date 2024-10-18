Don’t lose sight of goal to eliminate HIV/AIDS: MLA

PASIGHAT, 17 Oct: “One should not lose sight of the goal to eliminate HIV/AIDS; it is time to create awareness among the people and break the chain of infection,” said Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang after launching an ‘Intensified IEC on HIV/AIDS and integrated health campaign’ here in East Siang district on Thursday.

The MLA, who launched the campaign along with Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu from the DC office conference hall, acknowledged the efforts of the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) and its associated organisations for working tirelessly to make the state HIV/AIDS-free.

The DC in his address emphasised on the importance of health, and urged NGOs, clan-based organisations, CBOs, and other stakeholders to “engage in eliminating HIV/AIDS, as it is dangerous to humankind.”

He added that awareness regarding HIV/AIDS prevention should be imparted especially to higher secondary and college students.

APSACS project director Dr Marbom Basar highlighted the data analysis of HIV/AIDS in the district. He informed that 80 per cent of the HIV/AIDS cases are injective drug users below the age of 35.

“To break the chain it is necessary to sensitise the people to the disease,” he said.

Among others, SP Dr S Singhal, DMO Dr Komling Perme, BPGH Joint DHS Dr T Tali, and APSACS joint director Dr A Borang were present at the launch programme. (DIPRO)