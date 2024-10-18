Delong Padung attends Int’l Festival of Indian Dance

NEW DELHI, 17 Oct: Popular folk artiste from the state, Delong Padung, who is also a general council member and representative of the state’s art & culturedepartment, is attending the International Festival of Indian Dance, which is being organised here from 16 to 21 October.

Organised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, the Lalit Kala Akademi and the union tourism ministry, the festival was inaugurated by Tourism & Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The event is aimed at featuring diverse Indian classical and folkdance forms, offering a unique platform to promote and preserve the country’s artistic and cultural heritage.