J&K LG clears resolution for statehood restoration

SRINAGAR, 19 Oct: Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has cleared a resolution passed by the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led cabinet, urging the Centre to restore statehood to the union territory, officials said on Saturday.

“The cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Omar Abdullah on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution for restoration of statehood in its original form,” an official spokesperson said.

Without giving any further details, the officials asserted that the LG has cleared the resolution passed by the cabinet.

The spokesperson said that restoration of statehood would be the beginning of a healing process, reclaiming the constitutional rights and protecting the identity of people of Jammu & Kashmir.

The cabinet has authorised the chief minister to take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government of India for restoration of statehood, he said.

Protection of Jammu & Kashmir’s unique identity and constitutional rights of people remains the cornerstone of the newly-elected government’s policy, the spokesperson said.

He said that the chief minister would be proceeding to New Delhi in the coming days to meet the prime minister and union ministers in this regard.

The cabinet has also decided to summon the legislative assembly in Srinagar on 4 November and advised the LG to summon and address the assembly, the spokesperson added.

The draft address of the LG to the legislative assembly at the commencement of the first session was also placed before the council of ministers which the council decided shall be further considered and discussed, he said.

Political parties on Friday described the resolution only on statehood and not on Article 370 as an “utter surrender” and a departure from the stand of the ruling National Conference.

Various political parties, including the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), People’s Conference (PC) and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), denounced the move, reminding the NC of its poll promise to “strive to restore (Articles) 370-35A and statehood as prior to 5 August, 2019,” and saying it is a departure from the pre-election stand. (PTI)