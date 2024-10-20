Orientation prog on NPPC conducted

TAWANG, 19 Oct: The non-communicable diseases cell of KDS District Hospital here conducted an orientation programme on the National Programme for Palliative Care (NPPC) for specialists, medical officers, nursing officers, and health & wellness officers on Saturday.

The event also included a sensitisation session on the ‘World Hospice and Palliative Care Day, 2024’.

Addressing the participants, NPPC State Programme Officer Dr Tashi Choton delivered a detailed presentation on ‘Pain management in terminally ill patients’, with focus on cancer and other end-stage diseases.

MD Dr Tenzin Gyaltsen provided insights into emergency management in palliative care, and spoke on the procedure and importance of nasogastric feeding for terminally ill patients.

NCD District Programme Officer Dr Sangey Thinley spoke about the ongoing National Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 2.0. He emphasised the importance of implementing the provisions of the COTPA, 2003, the establishment of tobacco-free educational institutions, and the creation of tobacco-free villages. He also stressed the importance of collaboration between local administration, police, education department, panchayats, NGOs, and student associations to ensure the success of these initiatives.

DMO Dr Rinchin Neema also spoke. (DIPRO)