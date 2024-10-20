KV No 1 alumni donate RO purifiers to alma mater

ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: The alumni of PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 here donated 4 RO water purifiers under the ‘Vidyanjali’ initiative to their alma mater during an alumni meet of the batch of 1992, organised by the school on Saturday.

“Fifty former students returned to their alma mater to celebrate their bond with the school. The alumni travelled from various parts of India and even from abroad, including the USA, Vietnam, and the UAE, to attend the meet. Among them are accomplished teachers, professors, principals, doctors, engineers, and successful businessmen and women, showcasing the diverse paths they have taken since their time,” the school informed in a release.

The batch of 1992 also participated in a cleanliness drive, joining hands with the students and teachers to clean the school premises. Besides this, they participated in a plantation drive under the ‘Ek ped maa ke naam’ campaign.

KV No 1 Principal Dr Ram Kumar Singh Sikarwar expressed his gratitude. “The batch of 1992 has set a remarkable example with their generosity and active involvement in school activities. Their contributions will benefit the school for years to come,” he said.

ET Zirdo, the seniormost teacher of the school, also praised the alumni: “It’s heartening to see our former students return and contribute in such meaningful ways. Their efforts today have left a lasting impact on both the school and the community.”

The event concluded with the alumni encouraging the current students to maintain strong connection with the school, and to give back to society.