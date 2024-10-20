ICC pull off thrilling win over CAP

ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: Itanagar Cricket Club (ICC) pulled off a thrilling two-wicket win over Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) in their second match of the Arunachal Test Championship at Jullang near here on Saturday.

The ICC were set a target of 78 runs.

However, the team’s run chase started on a disastrous note as they lost two wickets without scoring a run. At one point, ICC were tottering at 28/6.

Chandan Kumar Singh and Ankit Gupta added 35 runs together to help their team reach close to the target.

When all seemed fine for ICC and they were looking for a comfortable win, suddenly they lost both Singh and Gupta in quick succession. ICC were still needing 10 runs to win the match.

However, responsible batting from the lower order batsmen ensured a thrilling victory for ICC.

Likha Sonia took four wickets in 9.4 overs, giving away 31 runs. He also bowled three maiden overs.

Lalit Deva claimed two wickets (3-1-7-2).

ICC’s Chandan Kumar Singh, who scored 23 runs and took five wickets, was adjudged man of the match for his all-round performance.

Earlier, CAP resumed on their overnight score of 102 runs and were all out for 111 runs in 31.2 overs.

On Thursday, ICC had beaten Caden Cricket Club by an innings and 67 runs in the first test match.

Brief scores:

CAP: 86/10 and 111/10

ICC: 120/10 and 79/8