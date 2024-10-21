Arunachal rolls out red carpet for tourists

ITANAGAR, 20 Oct: Inviting to experience the first ray of the sun in the easternmost corner of India to kiwi-picking, the Arunachal Pradesh government is rolling out a red carpet for both domestic and international tourists visiting the picturesque northeastern state.

At Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s initiative, the Arunachal government has unveiled a tourism policy with focus on film (shooting), farming (experience), wine (making and testing) and ecotourism.

“Tourism means a lot to us and to our people. Thanks to its sublime natural beauty, diverse tribal cultures, and abundant wildlife, our state attracts tourists from across the world seeking unique and authentic experiences,” Khandu said.

The chief minister said that, giving a boost to the tourism sector, a new tourism policy has been launched, with focus on film, farm, wine and ecotourism.

“Homestay policy has been launched to ensure our guests have a holistic experience,” he said.

Tourists are invited for a programme called ‘Kiwi owning and kiwi fruit picking experience’ in Ziro in the Lower Subansiri district. Under this initiative, tourists are given a unique opportunity to become more connected with nature and agriculture

through an immersive, hands-on approach.

Participants have the option to own a kiwi plant through an ‘annual timeshare programme’ designed to create a bond between the plant owner and the farming process while supporting the local farmers.

“I compliment the team behind this innovative initiative, which supports sustainable farming practices by promoting the local cultivation of kiwi and encouraging community involvement,” Khandu said.

An outdoor music festival named Ziro Festival is an added attraction to the place.

Besides, the chief minister himself invited tourists through his X handle to visit Dong, the easternmost corner of India, where the sun rises first.

“Experience the magic of India’s first sunrise at Dong, #ArunachalPradesh! This peaceful village offers a stunning display of nature as the sun paints the sky in hues of pink and gold. A perfect destination for those seeking peace, beauty, and the warmth of the morning light. Come, start your day from where India begins!” He said.

Through various initiatives and promoting responsible tourism, the Arunachal government is empowering local communities, thus giving a push to the local economy.

The chief minister recently complimented the Indian Army for curating a bike ride through the heart of Arunachal’s majestic landscapes and ‘vibrant villages’, representing a blend of “culture, courage and camaraderie.”

“Thrilled to see adventure & patriotism come together on this adventurous #BorderTourism journey,” he commented.

Khandu also posted a video on X of a young traveller, Niharika, who documented her journey to Kaho, India’s first village in Arunachal.

“I invite everyone to visit this amazing place. Don’t miss the religious site Parshuram Kund along the way, and be sure to notice how much the roads have improved,” he said.

Another special project is being initiated in Arunachal for promotion of sustainable tourism after safeguarding heritage and traditions of Monpa tribes living in Tawang and West Kameng regions.

The project aims to protect and preserve the natural habitats and rich biodiversity of Tawang and West Kameng through community-based tourism initiatives, so that locals can get alternative livelihood opportunities.

The Monpas live in Tawang and West Kameng regions, bordering Bhutan in the west and Tibet in the north.

The Monpas follow Buddhism and are known for making handmade paper by processing the pulp of the local shogshog tree and making natural darts.

The Monpas have been historically engaged with trade with Tibet and Bhutan. The community trades maize, millet and vegetables in exchange of yak milk products, like butter and cheese. (PTI)