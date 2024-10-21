Make PRC, APST certificates mandatory to sit for APPSC exams: Org

ITANAGAR, 20 Oct: The Arunachal Frontier Tribal Front (AFTF) has appealed to the state government to make permanent residential certificate (PRC) and scheduled tribe (ST) certificate of Arunachal Pradesh a mandatory prerequisite for sitting for all examinations conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), including the recently advertised APPSCCE-2024, through an official order.

The AFTF said that the high-level committee constituted to examine the PRC requirement for appearing in examinations conducted by the APPSC has already submitted its report to the chief secretary.

“However, more than 10 months have passed since the submission of the committee’s report and multiple examinations have been conducted by the APPSC during this time period, yet there is no mention of PRC in any of the examinations, including the recently advertised Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examinations 2024,” the AFTF stated in a memorandum.

It said that many tribal states, like Sikkim, Mizoram, Nagaland,

Manipur and even Assam have made domicile certificates (ST and PRC) mandatory for appearing in examinations conducted by the respective state public service commissions.

In a separate memorandum, the AFTF appealed to the chief secretary to “furnish an update of the aforementioned report and also the action taken report on the issue.”