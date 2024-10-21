TDOA launches tracksuits for archery

[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 20 Oct: Tawang District Olympic Association president Dr Rinchin Neema launched the tracksuits for the Tawang District Archery Association (TDAA) at the circuit house here on Saturday.

“Working with discipline and dedication and building up a brotherhood relationship for all-round development of youths while excelling in sport in the district are prerequisites,” said Dr Neema in his address.

TDOA adviser Sherab encouraged the youths engaged in sports, saying, “Sports are the best platform to elevate your personality, and can earn name and fame.”

Female coach from Tezu (Lohit) Mohini Kri and Lobsang Choikey, of Khrimu village (Tawang) were felicitated on the occasion.

Among others, TDAA spokesperson Dorjee Khandu and its secretary Pem Tsering also spoke.

Earlier, the attendees offered a two-minutes prayer for the eternal peace and swift rebirth of former ZPC late Jambey Tsering, who passed away a few days back.

As per sources, the official inauguration of archery coaching will be launched by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on 24 October.

Meanwhile, 190 Mtn Brigade Brigadier VS Rajput donated Rs 1 lakh and assured to provide Olympic-level coaching to the archers, and Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering and Lumla MLA Tsering Lhamu also expressed their support.