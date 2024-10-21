Dist women’s football development prog

ZIRO, 20 Oct: Over 50 women are participating in the first phase of a district women’s football development programme launched here by the Lower Subansiri District Football Association (LSDFA) on Sunday.

The programme was launched by LSDFA president Radhe Tam and its general secretary Koj Tatung, in the presence of LSDFA executive members.

“This initiative marks a significant milestone in the LSDFA’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth and development in football conducted under the guidance of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA),” the LSDFA stated in a release.

District Women’s Football Development Padi Khorey termed the initiative “pioneering.”

The programme will be held every Sunday over a period of three months, and will feature theory and coaching classes, besides league and practice matches.