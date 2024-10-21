36th Ego Valley Open Tournament, Festival of Ego Bango begins

NEW DARI, 20 Oct: The 36th Ego Valley Open Tournament (EVOT)-cum-Festival of Ego Bango got underway on Sunday at the Dari general playground in the presence of a large number of people, including PRI representatives, GBs and government officials.

The ceremony commenced with Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom unfurling the EVOT flag, followed by a vibrant parade showcasing the participating teams, each displaying their enthusiasm for the tournament.

During the event, Dari Circle Football Association (DCFA) chairman Damchak Riba submitted a public memorandum to Namchoom and Basar MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi, who was also present at the inaugural ceremony, emphasising the importance of sports infrastructure.

The opening football match was played between Zirdo Rumi Sports Club and Tirbin United FC, setting the tempo for exciting competition throughout the festival.

In a notable highlight, attendees visited the Kai Rumi exhibition gallery, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of Kai Rumi, a distinguished state football player, hailing from Dari circle. This exhibition serves as an inspiration for young athletes in the region to follow her successful footprints.

Among the dignitaries present were district BJP president Jonya Basar, senior citizen Marpin Basar, Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng and SP (i/c) Denim Boje.