CAP staring at innings defeat

ITANAGAR, 20 Oct: Nabam Tempol scored 78 runs as Caden Cricket Club (CCC) posted 211 runs in their first innings against Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) in the third match of the Arunachal Test Championship at Jullang near here on Sunday.

The CCC’s total came after CAP were bowled out for just 75 runs in 32.3 overs in their first innings.

Tempol faced 92 balls, hit nine beautifully crafted boundaries and two huge sixes.

CCC started cautiously and their openers added 27 runs before Caden Hage was bowled out by left arm spinner Ankit Singh. CCC lost three wickets in quick succession.

Tempol played a sensible innings and added 46 runs with Kamsha Yangfo, who scored 26 runs in 27 balls.

He added another 65 runs with Rajesh Rebi before being caught at boundary by Jackson Rai.

Rajesh Rebi scored 50 runs from 57 balls.

Earlier, CAP opted to bat first after winning the toss.

Lalit Deva scored 23 runs in 43 balls, while Likha Sonia made 18 runs from 39 balls.

Kamsha Yangfo scalped five wickets, giving away only 22 runs. He also bowled three maiden overs.

The second innings of CAP started after tea. They lost four wickets for 17 runs. The CAP batsmen found it tough to negotiate the flighted deliveries from Kamsha Yangfo, who quickly scalped three wickets.

CAP were tottering at 22/4 when the stumps were drawn. They were trailing CCC by 114 runs and were staring at an innings defeat.