TRIHMS functioning without regular director

[ Bengia Ajum ]

NAHARLAGUN, 20 Oct: The state’s lone medical college, Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science (TRIHMS), has been functioning without a regular director since the tenure of the present director, Dr Moji Jini, ended this year on 31 August.

It has been almost two months since he retired, but the premier medical college of the state has yet to have a permanent director.

Dr Jini is currently functioning temporarily. He was working as the director of the TRIHMS on an extension basis. Dr Jini retired from the service as director of TRIHMS on 31 August, 2021. Since then he has been given extension thrice and served as the director of the college in this period. The government did not give further extension to him this time, due to which the post of director currently remains vacant.

Meanwhile, Health Commissioner Pawan K Sain while talking to this daily informed that a new director will be appointed soon. “The current director is functioning till the new director joins. Already the process for appointment of the new director has been initiated,” said Sain.

The state’s lone medical college TRIHMS was established in 2017 and it started functioning from 2018 onwards. The first batch of 50 MBBS students was inducted in August, 2018, marking the start of the academic session. This year the first batch of students passed out from the TRIHMS, marking an important event in the history of the college.

Further, in June this year, the TRIHMS received the approval to increase the number of MBBS seats from 50 to 100 for the 2024-2025 academic year. The approval was granted in response to an application submitted by the institute under relevant sections of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019.

At present, the TRIHMS has a 450-bed capacity, and once it becomes fully functional, the total bed capacity will be 750.