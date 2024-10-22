Guv presents financial aid to Mother’s Home

AALO, 21 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik presented a cheque for Rs 5 lakhs to Mother’s Home here in West Siang district on Monday. He had announced to provide financial assistance to the rehabilitation centre during an earlier visit.

Mother’s Vision chairperson Jumde Yomgam Gamlin and its secretary Kirbom Padu received the grant-in-aid, in the presence of Health Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain.

The governor commended the remarkable work of Mother’s Vision in the fight against drug addiction. He said that its dedication to supporting individuals, families, and communities through education, rehabilitation and advocacy “is both inspiring and impactful.”

“The tireless efforts of the Mother’s Vision team are not only transforming lives but also giving hope to countless people who face the challenges of addiction,” he said.

Parnaik called on community-based organisa-tions and the Arunachali society to acknowledge and take measures to strive towards a drug addiction-free society.

He also commended the initiatives of the Care Me Home Welfare Society in Khonsa, the Muklom Youth Association, the Apatani Women Association, the Apatani Youth Association, and the Apatani Students’ Union.

The governor, who has been strongly advocating against the drug menace, called for increasing awareness about the dangers of drug abuse, particularly in schools and communities, targeting children, teens and at-risk groups, “to prevent addiction before it starts.”

The health commissioner suggested “engaging rehabilitated drug addicts in suitable jobs within the village and the circle.” (Raj Bhavan)