Home ministry to meet Ladakh groups on 3 Dec

NEW DELHI, 21 Oct: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday ended his fast along with others, after the home ministry assured them that the talks on Ladakh’s demands will be resumed in December.

Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Joint Secretary Prashant Lokhande met the activists, who have been sitting on an indefinite fast at Delhi’s Ladakh Bhavan since 6 October, and handed them a letter from the home ministry.

The letter said that the high-powered committee of the ministry, which was holding talks with representatives from Ladakh, will hold the next meeting on 3 December.

Following this, Wangchuk and his supporters decided to break their fast. (PTI)