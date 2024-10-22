Input distribution prog conducted

BASAR, 21 Oct: Forty farmers participated in an input distribution-cum-training programme organised at Nyigam village near here in Leparada district by the West Siang KVK on Monday.

The programme was organized under the NICRA-TDC project for management of insect pest and disease management of rabi vegetable crops, and to adopt the successful climate resilient technologies which were also demonstrated in NICRA cluster villages.

Addressing the participants, ICAR Arunachal Pradesh Centre Director Dr Lobsang Wangchu emphasized the need for adopting resilient technologies to deal with adverse climatic conditions, especially extreme events, in Arunachal, such as heavy and erratic rainfall, hailstorm, and moisture stress. He also affirmed that “we can to some extent overcome most of the climate change-related issues of agriculture by adopting resilient technology.”

Hyderabad (Telangana) -based CRIDA principal scientist Dr Manoranjan Kumar spoke on climate resilient technologies demonstrated in NICRA cluster villages. He enumerated the climate resilient technologies to be adopted in the present global scenario of changing climate to safeguard against crop loss.

West Siang KVK Head Dr Kangabam Suraj highlighted climate peculiarities like delay in the onset of monsoon, terminal drought, moisture stress, increasing new diseases and pests, “which were noticed as major climate change-related issues in West Siang district, impacting agriculture and livelihood of tribal farmers.”

At the end of the technical session, rabi vegetable seeds were distributed among the participants.

After the training session, a field monitoring visit was also conducted at Regi, Pagi, Disi and Nyigam, where climate resilient technologies were demonstrated on farmers’ fields. The team also visited the custom hiring centres in Regi and Disi villages.