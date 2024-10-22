3rd edition of Private School Fest concludes

ZIRO, 21 Oct: The 3rd edition of the Ziro Private School Fest concluded at the Padi Yubbey Outdoor Stadium here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday.

The closing ceremony of the weeklong inter-school event was attended by Lower Subansiri DC Vivek HP, TSD general secretary Taku Chatung, Private School and Children Welfare Association (PSACWA) state president Tarh Hari and his executive members, members of the AWAZ and the AYA, and others.

Lower Subansiri PSACWA unit president Taru Abin also spoke on the occasion.