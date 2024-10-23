Army upgrades school’s IT lab

WAKRO, 22 Oct: Five computer sets were handed over to the Apna Vidya Bhavan at the Beena Ghose Roy Enclave here in Lohit district recently by Dao Division GOC Maj Gen Vikrant S Deshpande.

The project to help upgrade the IT lab of the school was taken up by 4 Madras (WLI) CO Col Sandeep Kurup, on the recommendation of 181 Mountain Brigade Commander Brig Arun Awasthy under Operation Sadbhavana of the Indian Army.

Earlier, the 4 Madras (WLI) had provided an IT lab for the school. With the current upgradation, the schoolchildren will have adequate facilities in place to learn and benefit from.

On the same day, Dao Division Family Welfare Organization (FWO) convener Mrinalini Desphande along with Dao FWO members Anuja Jadhav, Simran Awasthy, Deepthi Kurup and Deepshikha, visited the Sri Sri Sadanandamayi Kali Temple at the Beena Ghose Roy Enclave and attended the birthday celebration of Sri Sri Kulavadhuta Satpurananda.