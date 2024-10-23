ICC lift Arunachal Test Championship trophy

ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: Itanagar Cricket Club (ICC) being the table topper were declared the winner of the Arunachal Test Championship.

ICC played two matches and won both, and earned a total of 13 points, including one bonus point. The tournament was played in the round robin league format.

In the third and last league match, Caden Cricket Club (CCC) beat Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) by an innings and 21 runs on Monday.

CCC got 7 points from one win and one loss. CAP lost both the matches they played.

The CAP, resuming on their overnight score of 22/4, added 93 runs before being bowled out for 115 runs in their second innings.

CAP’s all-rounder Akhilesh Sahani scored 52 runs, while Krish Mishra contributed 25 runs to the team’s total.

Kamsha Yangfo took 5 wickets.

Yangfo, who took a total of 10 wickets in both the innings, was declared man of the match. Later, Yangfo was declared ‘man of the tournament’ for his all-round performance. He scored 42 runs and claimed 12 wickets. He also became the highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

Akhilesh Sahani, who scored 132 runs at an average of 33 in three matches, became the highest run-getter.

For ICC, Ankit Gupta became the highest scorer and Yowa Topu the highest wicket-taker. Topu was also declared ’emerging player of the tournament’.

Chimpu Richi Cricket (CRY) Club president Teli Abho presented the championship trophy to the winning team.

He said that the test championship provided youngsters a platform to play and learn from experienced players.

He shared his experiences of cricket from 2010-2011 when he had represented Arunachal state team in the U-19 & U-23 team in BCCI associate cricket tournaments.

He encouraged the players to never give up and keep working hard.

Abho lauded ICC president Suraj Tayam for his extraordinary works in promoting cricket in Itanagar Capital Region.

Tayam thanked all the players and match umpires Gollo Taw and Sachin Kumar for their relentless efforts to complete the tournament successfully.

“I am committed to promote the cricket within my capacity,” he said.

Tayam said he feels disappointed when the Arunachal performs badly in the national level tournament conducted by BCCI.

“Whenever, I see Arunachal cricket team gets defeated it doesn’t mean that only players losing but the entire state loses. I feel bad when my state’s get bad name at national level” he said.

Later, renowned umpire of the state Gollo Taw shared few encouraging words to the players, and thanked ICC president for giving him an opportunity to be a part of the tournament.