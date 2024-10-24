Entrepreneurship awareness prog underway at DNGC

ITANAGAR, 23 Oct: The three-day Entrepreneurship Awareness Program (EAP), organized by the Entrepreneurship Development Cell (EDC) of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here, in collaboration with Guwahati-based Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship began at DNGC seminar hall on Wednesday.

The 3rd day of EAP will be held at Don Bosco College, Jullang on 29 October. The EAP is funded by North Eastern Council, Shillong.

Addressing the inaugural function of the EAP, DNGC principal Dr. M. Q. Khan highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship among the participants. He also motivated the audience to take entrepreneurship as serious career option.

He urged the participants to reap the optimum benefits out of the programme and to create employment opportunities for the unemployed youths of the state through their entrepreneurship development.

DNGC EDC coordinator Pate Jumshi explained the NEC sponsored project in detail.

Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park (APIIP) project consultant Manish Mall presented first technical session on how to prepare a successful business plan.

He also highlighted different schemes of the state government for startups.

During the second technical session, proprietor of Itanagar Motors Likam Markia shared his story of entrepreneurial journey and challenges he faced and possible solutions.

During the event, thirteen business ideas are pitched in front of the judges. The best startup ideas will be selected for rigorous training during five days entrepreneurship development program to be held at a later date.

DNGC EDC co-coordinator Dr. Nabaratna Bhagawati also spoke. Altogether fifty participants were present on the first day of the EAP.