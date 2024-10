YAZALI, 23 Oct: Keyi Panyor Amateur Karate-Do Association has selected 11 players for the 5th APAKA State-Level Karate Championship-2024 scheduled to be held in Anjaw from 25 to 27 October.

The team led by chief instructor-cum-president of Keyi Panyor Amateur Karate-Do Association and team coach Ajay Rotom, left for Anjaw on Wednesday.