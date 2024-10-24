District level training prog on drug related issues at Namsai concludes

ITANAGAR, 23 Oct: The three-day district level training programme on “SDG 03, drug-related issues in Arunachal Pradesh,” conducted by the by State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD & PR) with support of Namsai district administration at the Namsai community hall concluded on Wednesday.

The programme, sponsored by the union ministry of rural development (MoRD), aimed to address the growing concern over drug abuse and equip stakeholders with knowledge and strategies for effective prevention.

The event witnessed active participation from Panchayati Raj Institutions, youth organizations, volunteers, community-based organizations (CBOs), women welfare society, Namsai wing, members of all drug de-addiction centre-cum-rehabilitation under Namsai district, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and civil societies etc.

The course director of the three-days training programme was core faculty (asst. director) SIRD & PR, Tamar Baki.

The concluding day saw participants presenting their group findings and experiences from the field visits.

This session facilitated the exchange of ideas, lessons learned and potential collaborative efforts to combat drug-related challenges in Arunachal Pradesh.

The insights gained and shared during these three days are expected to contribute significantly to the ongoing efforts to address and prevent drug-related issues in the region.