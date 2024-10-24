Health dept cancels appointment of TRIHMS assist. prof.

[ Bengia Ajum ]

NAHARLAGUN, 23 Oct: In a massive embarrassment for the authorities of Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), the health department has canceled the appointment of E. Sruti as an assistant professor in the department of biochemistry. The commissioner of health Pawan K. Sain in an order directed the TRIHMS, the lone medical college of the state, to cancel her appointment and issue a fresh advertisement after obtaining written clarification from the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Earlier in August this year, one Dr. Phari Dajangju complained to the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) here, alleging “corrupt practice in the recruitment of an assistant professor” in the biochemistry department of Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS). In the complaint, he alleged that a candidate named E. Sruti was allowed to appear for the interview for the post of assistant professor and also got selected despite not being eligible for the post. The complaint even reached the office of the chief minister.

The commissioner of health cited various reasons for canceling her appointment. “The public notice dated; 25.02.2022, issued by National Medical Commission (NMC), stating that; ‘Teacher Eligibility Qualification in Medical Institution Regulation 2022, are applicable for starting Postgraduate as well as Super-Specialty Course of Medical Institute,’ lacks clarity and as such same requires further written clarification from National Medical Commission (NMC) to avoid ambiguity and legal complicacy in the future recruitment process,” the commissioner noted.

Further, the scrutiny board for verification of documents of the applicant for assistant professor in the department of Biochemistry was headed by Dr. S. Nageswara Rao Head of Department (HoD) who is the husband of candidate E. Sruti which cast doubt on the entire process.

“The scrutiny board may have no role in selecting the candidate on merit however, very presence of Dr. S. Nageswara Rao being the husband of Mrs. E. Sruti in the scrutiny Board, the likelihood of personal bias cannot be ruled out which cast doubt on the credibility of the selection process of Mrs. E. Sruti as Asst. Prof Bio-Chemistry,” the commissioner noted.