CM inaugurates culture, heritage museum in West Kameng

ITANAGAR, 23 Oct: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday inaugurated the Kameng Culture and Heritage Museum at Nyukmadung in West Kameng district.

Speaking at the event, Khandu cited references from ancient texts, like the ‘Kalika Purana’ and the ‘Mahabharata’ and underscored the region’s profound cultural, historical and religious significance, describing the Kameng Museum as an essential institution to preserve the past while inspiring future generations, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement.

The Chief Minister praised the Indian army for helping in establishing the museum and also border area development through Sadbhavana projects in various parts of the state.

Khandu said the museum is a reflection of the army’s commitment to transform border areas through initiatives such as model villages, border tourism and enhancing infrastructure and aligning with the government’s Vibrant Village programme.

The chief minister cited the inauguration of the museum as an achievement of a comprehensive vision outlined for border areas, focusing on inclusivity, sustainability and economic development in the region through ‘border tourism’ and ‘cultural revival.’

He said that the museum is not just a collection of artifacts from the six tribes of West Kameng but also features items representing various other tribes across Arunachal Pradesh, along with collections related to the 1962 War. Khandu said that the museum has the potential to become a major tourist destination in the region.

He thanked the Indian army for the synergized efforts with the state government for overall development of the people of the state and a ‘Viksit Arunachal.’

Khandu also complimented prof. Manvi Seth and her team of Indian Institute of Heritage for aesthetically curating the museum along with digital artefacts and Moonlight Pictures CEO Praveen Chaturvedi for capturing details of ancient traditions and contemporary life of the people of the state in a captivating movie to be showcased to the world.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to boosting border tourism and improving road and network connectivity to all border villages under the Vibrant Village Programme.

He said that the previous governments failed to build roads in areas around the McMahon Line due to preconceived notions, but under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the government plans to connect every village and promote tourism in border areas, in collaboration with the Indian army.

Khandu also highlighted the potential for adventure tourism in the state, stating that the government is working on developing trekking routes, like the Mago Trekking route. He encouraged the youths to enhance skills in adventure sports like, rafting, climbing and paragliding through institutes like the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports.

Additionally, he urged them to connect with Industrial Training Institutes to learn skills like carpentry, electrical work, plumbing etc. ensuring economic independence rather than solely relying on government jobs.

Union minister of state for rural development Kamlesh Paswan lauded the army’s efforts in fostering civil-military cooperation and regional development.

He highlighted the museum’s important role in preserving the rich cultural legacy of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Gajraj Corps GOC Lt Gen Gambhir Singh reiterated the army’s commitment to security as well as socio-economic development of the border areas.

The state-of-the-art museum, a collaborative effort of the Indian army and the local community, will bring together cultural and religious linkages of all communities covering all tangible historical, religious, archaeological and ethnographic aspects woven into the fabric of Arunachal Pradesh.

Lt Col Rawat had said the museum under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) will serve as the cultural beacon of peace, security and commitment to nation-building through community integration.

The museum, a community-driven and community-oriented project with voluntary donation of land, houses a collection of 343 traditional heirlooms dating back to the Neolithic period, and is expected to become a key educational and cultural hub, drawing scholars, researchers and tourists from around the world, he said.

In addition to the artefacts, Rawat said the museum features a modern movie hall, a souvenir shop, a cafeteria and a children’s park, tourist facilitation centre, medical emergency setup making it an ideal destination for tourists and locals alike.

The inauguration event was attended by RD minister Ojing Tasing, Blazing Sword Division Maj Gen Neeraj Shukla, Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering, deputy commissioner Akriti Sagar, administrative officers, Lamas from Dirang Monastery, school children and tourists. (PTI with inputs from DIPRO)