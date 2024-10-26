9 trading units booked during market inspection

WAKRO, 25 Oct: Three trading units were booked for violating the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, while another six trading units were booked for violating the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, during an inspection carried out jointly by officials from the departments of trade & commerce, legal metrology and health & family welfare here in Lohit district on Thursday.

During the inspection, the team, led by Legal Metrology Assistant Controller CS Singpho, checked for any alteration in MRP, selling of products beyond MRP, selling of expired products, and all the necessary documentation, viz, trading licence and food licence.

The offenders were issued seizure memo certificates and compound notices for appearance in the office of the ACLM, Tezu, for further legal documents formalities as per the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

The traders/shopkeepers of Wakro, Medo and Manyuliang market were also directed to refrain from unfair trade practices and to not keep or sell products past their expiration date. (DIPRO)