Awareness camp on PM Vishwakarma Yojana

YAZALI, 25 Oct: An ‘awareness-cum-artisan application registration camp’ on the PM Vishwakarma Yojana was organized by the industries department, in collaboration with the district administration, under the guidance of Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti, here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering of gram panchayat chairpersons and artisans, the DC informed about the inclusion of 18 traditional trades in the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, such as carpentry, boat-making, blacksmithing, goldsmithing and tailoring.

She highlighted the scheme’s commitment to product enhancement, market integration, and linkage to platforms like the GeM and the ONDC, emphasizing the opportunities it offers for artisans to expand their reach in national and international levels.

The state level project management unit (SLPMU) introduced the scheme.

Resource persons spoke on skill development, loan components, and the eligibility required for the scheme.

Additionally, district officials collected artisans’ feedback, encouraging them to avail the benefit of the scheme.

Approximately 140 gram panchayat chairpersons and artisans attended the programme, which also saw the presence of EAC Dr Mumne Borang, Lower Subansiri DDI Takhe Tamo and ADI Mudang Tago, Industries EO Punyo Mali, Lower Subansiri DNO Michi Tara, Keyi Panyor DNO Toko Anu and other officials of the District Industries Centre.