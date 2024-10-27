Arunachal’s blood donation efforts shine at BLODCON-2024

NOIDA, 26 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh’ blood donation efforts were in the limelight during a national conference and workshop on strengthening India’s voluntary blood donation framework, themed BLODCON-2024, held here in Uttar Pradesh recently by the Federation of Indian Blood Donors Organizations, in partnership with the National Institute of Biologicals and the union health ministry.

The event championed the vision of safe and free blood supply for all, advocating a dedicated Blood Act, rigorous blood donor vigilance, and a fully voluntary blood donation model nationwide.

Representing Aruna-chal, Ramesh Jeke, chairman of the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation (ALSF), showcased the state’s achievements in building a robust, voluntary blood donation culture. In 2016, Arunachal received the National Excellency Award for 100% Voluntary Blood Donation from the Government of India, reflecting the tireless efforts of the ALSF under Jeke’s leadership, supported

by numerous volunteers and organizations statewide. Their dedicated work has established Arunachal as a role model in northern India for safe and accessible blood donation, marking a proud moment for the state on a national platform.

For over 17 years, the ALSF has spearheaded voluntary blood donation efforts, transforming the state into a beacon of self-sufficiency. Jeke’s attendance at BLODCON-2024 was made possible through the support of notable leaders, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the CM’s former chief adviser Tai Tagak, MLAs Techi Kaso and Rode Bui, and New Delhi DGP Robin Hibu.

Their backing highlighted the commitment of Arunachal’s leadership towards public health and social welfare initiatives.

Jeke spoke about the infrastructural challenges and gaps in awareness that persist within Arunachal.

The event also served as a platform for other northeastern states, including Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland, to discuss the unique challenges they face in blood donation campaigns. Together, they highlighted the distinctive obstacles across the Northeast and the dedication required to ensure safe, free and voluntary blood access for all.

The Director of the National Blood Transfusion Council also attended the event, underscoring the need for unified efforts in this vital mission.

BLODCON-2024 echoed the rallying call ‘Donate blood, save lives, strengthen humanity’. The slogan captured the essence of the conference and symbolised the shared commitment of every attendee, all of whom pledged to build a healthier and more compassionate India.