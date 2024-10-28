Guv launches RIWATCH ‘scriptures gallery’

ITANAGAR, 27 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik inaugurated the ‘scriptures gallery’ of the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) Museum at the RIWATCH in Khinjili in Lower Dibang Valley district on Sunday.

During his maiden visit to the institute, the governor, who has been advocating preservation of local dialects, also released a children’s book in the Kaman Mishmi language, published by the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages.

Accompanied by his wife Anagha Parnaik, the governor visited the ethnographic museum, which exhibits cultural heritage of the Northeast states, with special focus on Arunachal Pradesh and international artefacts.

RIWATCH executive director Vijay Swami conducted the governor and his wife to the various sections of the museum.

Impressed by the display and upkeep “which reflect the rich history of the Northeast and has an international manifestation,” the governor compli-mented

the executive director, officers and management of the RIWATCH.

He said that the institute is a “must visit” place and it will surely find a place on the tourist circuits of Arunachal.

The governor said that the museum is organized professionally and aesthetically, featuring the lives of the people of the Northeast and especially from Arunachal. He said that the historical data, relics, scripts, implements and wears are very meaningfully displayed.

Lower Dibang Valley MLAs Mutchu Mithi and Puinnyo Apum, along with Deputy Commissioner Soumya Saurabh and Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo were present during the visit. (Raj Bhavan)