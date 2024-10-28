State-level judo championship begins

PASIGHAT, 27 Oct: Law Minister Kento Jini inaugurated the 4th State Level Judo Championship here in East Siang district on Saturday, in the presence of State Information Commissioner Vijay Taram, Sports Authority of Arunachal Director Gumnya Karbak, and others.

In his address, Jini emphasized the role of sports in fostering unity, while Taram encouraged the young athletes to “pursue holistic growth through judo,” and Karbak offered steadfast support to the championship.

Day 1 of the tournament saw intense competition with Tirap leading the top 10 tally with 53 points, followed by Kra Daadi with 29 points and Lohit with 16 points.

Day one top ten points table:

Tirap – 53 points

Kra Daadi – 29 points

Lohit – 16 points

West Siang – 14 points

East Siang – 12 points

Upper Subansiri – 9 points

Lower Subansiri – 8 points

Kurung Kumey – 7 points

Changlang – 5 points

Dibang Valley – 2 points