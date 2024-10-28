Heche clan members reaffirm themselves as Tagin

[ Karda Natam ]

DUMPORIJO, 27 Oct: Members of the Heche clan from several villages in Dumporijo constituency in Upper Subansiri district reaffirmed themselves as Tagin tribe of Arunachal Pradesh during a reaffirmation programme organized under the aegis of the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) here on Saturday.

Former Dumporijo MLA Paknga Bage, who belongs to the Heche clan, said that his father late Popak Bage, who was one of the founder members of the Si Donyi festival celebration, had rendered selfless services in the greater interest of the Tagin community. Bage assured that he would carry forward the legacy of his father for the growth and development of the Tagin.

Minister Nyato Dukam urged the people to maintain harmony among all communities.

During the programme, Dukam, TCS president Larji Rigia and senior citizens of the community paid floral tributes to the statue of late Popak Bage, who is regarded as the architect of ‘modern Tagin’, at the general ground here.

The senior members of the Heche clan explained their genealogy and origin.

Senior members of the Tagin community, including TCS founder TK Tagin, former TCS secretary-general Lardik Kare, former home minister Daklo Nidak, and first ATSU president Singpur Rigia also spoke.

Members representing various Tagin sub-clans also attended the programme.