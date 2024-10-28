Guv expresses concern over ‘institutionalization of subletting projects’

ITANAGAR, 27 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik expressed concern over “the institutionalization of subletting infrastructure projects,” saying that it results in delays in implementation of road projects and in maintaining quality.

He said this during his visit to Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) and Dibang Valley (D/Valley) districts on Saturday. He also expressed concern over drug addiction and suggested exploring preventive measures as well as cures.

Urging the people to “participate in the developmental and transformation progress of Arunachal Pradesh,” he said that “many state and central government-sponsored welfare schemes, projects and programmes are in various

phases of implementation in different parts of the state.”

Our gaon burahs, panchayat members and community leaders must realize their responsibilities and monitor these works, he said, adding that “such steps of the conscientious citizens will have a huge impact and ensure proper and timely executions of the welfare measures.”

Impressed by the initiatives taken by the tribal communities for cultural preservation, the governor said that “our cultures and traditions should be maintained and passed on to the future generations.”

He also stressed on preserving the mother tongues and scripts, and said that Arunachal, being one of the most culturally diverse states, is a shining example of unity in diversity.

In Anini (D/Valley) local MLA Mopi Mihu briefed the governor on the development projects in the district, while the MLAs of LDV, Mutchu Mithi and Puinnyo Apum, participated in the meeting in Roing.

During his first visit to LDV, the governor reviewed the progress of various developmental programmes and schemes implemented by both the central and the state governments. The deputy commissioners of both the districts delivered presentations on the developmental projects in the two districts. (Raj Bhavan)