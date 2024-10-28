Shortage of docs hits healthcare delivery in Siang

[ Gandhi Darang ]

ITANAGAR, 27 Oct: Acute shortage of doctors in various hospitals in Siang district has severely affected healthcare delivery in the district.

According to official sources, at least 13 doctors are currently required in various health centres in the district.

The district hospital in Boleng requires a minimum of six doctors, including specialist doctors and GDMO (allopathy), while the community health centre in Rumgong requires two allopathic doctor – one specialist and one general duty medical officer (GDMO).

The primary health centres in Riga, Dite Dime, Suple, Jomo and Yemung require one allopathic doctor each.

The sources added that the PHC in Yembung has been running without a doctor since March this year, while the PHC in Dite Dime is being manned by a homoeopathic doctor for many years.

The health & family welfare department in its order (No MEST-1035/2020/pt, dated Itanagar, 20 Aug, 2024) has transferred and posted 31 GDMOs (allopathy) to different health centres in the state, but not a single posting has been made in Siang district.