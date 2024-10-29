Grand finale of Arunachal Married Couple Show

ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: The grand finale of the third edition of the Arunachal Married Couple Show was held at the DK Convention Hall here on Saturday.

Organized by the Nya Tani Foundation Society, the event was attended by Home Minister Mama Natung, RD Minister Ojing Tasing and Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung.

In the classic category, Dr Mingam Pertin and Dr Ashtomi Jamoh Pertin were adjudged winner, receiving a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000. Dr Bai Bam and Mibi Angu Bam were the first runners-up, while Khoda Mazam and Taba Japa Khoda were adjudged second runners-up, winning a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively.

In the general category, Bingdung Takar Rajiv and Bingdung Takar Shanty were declared the winners, receiving a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000, while Nabam Tatum and Paphi Haffi Nabam were adjudged the first runners-up, winning a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000. Joram Sera and Nangram Rui Joram were declared the second runners-up and won a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

Other sub-title winners:

Talent couple: Bingdung Takar Rajiv, who won a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

Best catwalk couple: Toko Dokho and Nikh Unnu (cash prize Rs 25,000)

Confident couple: Bengia Doluk and Charu Nana Bengia (cash prize of Rs 25,000)

Best character couple: Tadar Lukap and Tadar Yaku (cash prize of Rs 25,000)

Earlier, Natung commended the organizing committee headed by Charu Amchi Biri, who is the AMCS chairperson, for organizing the unique concept of married couple show.

MLA Tatung and founder chairman of Nya Tani Foundation Society Biri Tako also spoke.

WCD Minister and AMCS patron Dasanglu Pul, Khonsa MLA Chakat Aboh and Lekang MLA Likha Soni were also present on the occasion.

The grand finale was attended also by Bollywood actresses Bhagyashree and Urmila Matondkar.