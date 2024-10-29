APSLSA organise Mega legal awareness prog

SAGALEE, 28 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) organized a ‘mega legal awareness programme’, in collaboration with the Sagalee unit of NGO Hope & Shine Society (HSS), the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) and the Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission here in Papum Pare district last Saturday.

During the programme, SLSA Member Secretary Yomge Ado spoke on the importance of paralegal volunteers (PLV), and explained the roles and duties of legal services institutions. “One should know his/her own rights and about the free legal aid/services for the poor and illiterate provided under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987,” he said.

He also urged the members and the authorities to implement these schemes for the benefit of all the vulnerable and weaker sections of the society.

Advocates Oyam Binggep and Techi Natu sensitized the participants to various mandated schemes of the NALSA and other government welfare schemes, such as the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place Act, 2013, the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, and the Lok Adalat/Marriage Registration, and further elaborated the immediate relief and services which can be availed from legal aid clinics through PLVs and the district legal services authorities.

Sagalee ADC Higio Yame spoke on the role of gaon buras and gaon buris and its importance in administration, and urged them to “hold no political influence while holding such place.”

HSS director Tob Naso Nabam dwelt on gender equality and encouraged everyone to raise awareness on the importance of marriage registration among family members and neighbours.

Twenty-eight couples were facilitated with marriage registration-cum-counselling by advocate Terji Gamlin on the spot.

Over 206 participants, including GBs, members of SHGs and NGOs, ArSRLM staffers and others benefitted from the programme.

Meanwhile, the APSLSA, in collaboration with the East Siang district administration, inaugurated three legal aid clinics on the premises of the Likabali (Lower Siang), Pangin (Siang) and Ruksin (East Siang) police stations recently.