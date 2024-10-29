FIR filed against use of counterfeit certificates

Sports quota appointment

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: An FIR has been registered with a special investigation team (SIT) of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, alleging use of counterfeit certificates while applying for jobs under the sports quota.

The Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate-Do Association (APAKA) in the FIR alleged that in two departments – environment, forest & climate change,and water resources – some applicants submitted fake sports certificates in the field of karate.

The association in its complaint to the SIT stated that such sports certificates should bear the seal and signature of the National Karate Federation’s general secretary. “In these particular cases, they are forged as we are well aware of the fact that the general secretary concerned did not issue any such merit certificates to the application concerned and therefore they must be quashed after proper scrutiny and investigation,” the association said.

It further alleged in the FIR that fake sports certificates had been submitted for posts ranging from junior engineer to range forest officer.

“The certificates need to be scrutinized once again to protect and safeguard the interest of the other deserving candidates who have made a mark in the field of karate as a sport,” the association added.

Meanwhile, an official of the SIT informed this daily that they have officially lodged the FIR and the investigation is on.

Earlier, in June 2021, the Arunachal Taekwondo Association also had lodged an FIR with an SIT,alleging that people who were not taekwondo players used fake medal/participant certificates in various departments while applying for jobs under the sports quota.