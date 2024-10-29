Papum Pare emerge champion

RONO HILLS, 28 Oct: Papum Pare district emerged champion of the 3rd Arunachal Para Games, winning 28 gold, 26 silver and 13 bronze medals.

Upper Subansiri finished first runner-up with 23 gold, 17 silver and 10 bronze medals, and East Kameng secured the second runner-up position with 12 gold, 10 silver and 5 bronze medals.

A total of 445 para-athletes along with 260 officials from 24 districts participated in the three-day event themed ‘My ability is stronger than my disability’, which

concluded at Rajiv Gandhi University here in Doimukh on Sunday.

The event, organized by the Paralympic Association of Arunachal, in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha, Arunachal Pradesh and supported by the state government, showcased the incredible talent and spirit of para-athletes (divyangjan) from across the state.

The Games featured seven sports disciplines – para athletics, para boccia, para badminton, para blind football, para chess, para powerlifting, and para shooting.

Additionally, medical camps were also established to provide free disability certificates and generate UDID cards for individuals in the persons with disabilities (PwD) category.

A total of 120 individuals with disabilities were registered for certification, including 56 with locomotor disabilities, 16 with blindness/visual impairment/low vision, 30 with hearing impairments, and 18 with intellectual disabilities.

Medical screening camp for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS was also organized during the event.

The organizing committee provided free accommodation, food and travel to all the participating para-athletes throughout the Games.

“The 3rd Arunachal Para Games 2024 not only showcased remarkable athletic talent but also demonstrated the power of community and inclusivity in sports. The record participation of 445 para-athletes from 24 districts highlights a significant shift towards greater recognition and support for para-sports in Arunachal Pradesh,” the Paralympic Association of Arunachal said in a release.

“We look forward to taking the next step in our para-athletes’ journeys by facilitating their participation in the upcoming North East Games, as well as mational and international competitions. By providing our talented para-athletes with these opportunities, we aim to enhance their skills, broaden their horizons, and showcase their exceptional abilities on larger platforms. We are committed to supporting them in every possible way, ensuring they have the resources and encouragement needed to excel beyond the state level,” the release added.

The event was attended by MLA-cum- adviser to sports minister Zingnu Namchoom, Arunachal Olympic Association president Taba Tedir, ISSE Deputy State Project Director Sadung Gyadu, and officials from the department of social justice empowerment and tribal affairs (SJETA), the directorate of sports and the Sports Authority of Arunachal.

Boccia Sports Federation of India president Jaspreet Singh Dhaliwal attended the event as an observer.

Complete results:

Papum Pare: G- 28, Sil- 26, Br-13, Upper Subansiri: G-23, Sil-17, Br-10; East Kameng: G-12, Sil-10, Br- 5; Kamle G-10, Sil- 4, Br-3, Pakke Kessang: G-8, Kra Daadi: G- 7, Sil- 4, Br- 4; Siang: G- 7, Sil- 2, Br- 2; Changlang: G- 4, Sil-2, Br- 2′ Keyi Panyor: G- 3, Sil-2, Br- 2; West Kameng: G- 3, Sil-1; Tirap: G- 3; Lower Subansiri: G- 3; East Siang: G- 3, Sil-1, Br- 2; Kurung Kumey: G- 3, Br-3; Leparada: G-2, Sil-2; Namsai: G- 2, Sil- 2; Dibang Valley: G-2; West Siang: G- 1, Sil-3, Br-1; Shi-Yomi: G- 1, Sil- 2; Upper Siang: Sil- 3, Br- 1; Lower Siang: G-1; Anjaw: Sil-1; Lohit: Br-2; Lower Dibang Valley: Sil-1.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of School Education, Papum Pare held a special programme to honour champion Papum Pare team at the office of the DDSE in Yupia on Monday.

DDSE TT Tara congratulated the athletes on their remarkable achievements, stating that their victories are a testament to their capabilities.

“I am proud of your success in overcoming challenges. Keep this positive spirit and never underestimate your abilities” the DDSE said.

Paralympic Association of Arunachal president Nabam James, while congratulating the winners, emphasized the need for the government to focus on providing sports activities at the district level for differently-abled students, in line with the Annual Sports Meet and other events under the department of education.

“This will help us identify and nurture talented children for participation at both national and state levels,” he added.

Paralympic Association of Arunachal secretary-general Techi Sonu also attended the programme.