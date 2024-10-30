Computer literacy is essential for everyone: DC

KHONSA, 29 Oct: “Computer literacy is essential for everyone, from group D employees to high-ranking officers, business leaders and public figures,” said Tirap deputy commissioner Techu Aran while inaugurating the ‘Tirap Computer Centre’ (TCC) near the old court building here on Tuesday.

During the inauguration, Aran stated that “holding a high-ranking position without computer knowledge is no longer feasible in today’s world.”

While commending local entrepreneur C.K. Tangjang for establishing the computer center, the deputy commissioner encouraged the educated, unemployed youth of Tirap to acquire comprehensive computer skills from the center, “which would greatly enhance their efficiency and aid in shaping their future careers.”

Later, the deputy commissioner visited a sports corner commercial shop and the Common Service Centre (CSC) in the same building, encouraging both local entrepreneurs to set up business ventures.

Computer instructor Rina Dey informed that four students have already enrolled, with twelve more seats still available. She added that the center, with a 24/7 power supply, will soon provide Wi-Fi internet facilities.

Borduria circle officer Yowa Anya, public leaders Lomai Loham and Ngasah Tangjang, and IPR representative Gawang Sumpa, among others, were present at the inaugural ceremony. (DIPRO)